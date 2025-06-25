A new step forward for the construction of the underground freight transport system in Switzerland

Today, the Swiss Federal Council included in the Plan
transport sector in Switzerland, a new section dedicated to the
underground transport of goods, creating the basis for the
spatial planning focused on the project conceived by the
Cargo sous terrain AG (CST) which involves the transport of goods in
underground tunnels in the Swiss Plateau. With the decision
of the Swiss Government, the Confederation, the STC and the four
Cantons involved in the project will coordinate the interests of
spatial planning and the first 70-kilometre section of the
The project, which will link Härkingen and Zurich, is
has been included in the Transport Sectoral Plan that coordinates
the entire Swiss transport system and harmonises it with the
territorial development. The inclusion of the project is one of the
prerequisites for the subsequent issuance of the building permit.
The CST project envisages that the new transport system
underground goods is financed, built and operated by
Private. The company is owned by numerous companies
of the industrial, distribution and trade sectors and
logistics companies. The project, which involves the construction of a
500-kilometre tunnel network between Lakes Constance and Geneva
to be completed by the middle of the century, is focused on
on a hub system for fully loading and unloading
automated vehicle entry where goods will be placed via
vertical elevators in the underground transport system where
driverless vehicles will circulate 24 hours a day, picking up or
by automatically depositing loads on ramps or lifts
transported on pallets or in special containers.