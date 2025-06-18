The American Container Security Initiative program has been extended to Morocco

The United States has signed a bilateral agreement with the
Morocco to extend the Container program to the African nation
Security Initiative (CSI) which was defined by the U.S.
Customs and Border Protection (CBP) following attacks
terrorist attacks in the United States on September 11, 2001 and provides for the control of
of containers departing from foreign ports and bound for the USA. The
The program was introduced in January 2002.
"With this adhesion - commented the general manager
of the Customs and Excise Administration of Morocco,
Abdellatif Amrani - we reaffirm our commitment to harmonize the
security with the continuous flow of trade,
thus consolidating Tanger Med's role as a maritime hub
safe and world-class."