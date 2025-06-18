The first quarter of the Greek Euroseas was very positive

In the first quarter of this year, the economic results of the
Euroseas have experienced significant growth since the
Time Charter base revenues amounted to €58.0 million
dollars, with an increase of +20.1% over the same period in 2024 that
- specified today the company's chief financial officer,
Tasos Aslidis - was mainly determined
the increase in the average number of owned container ships
and operated in the first three months of 2025, which amounted to
23.68 units compared to 19.60 in the corresponding period of the
last year. Operating costs have also fallen significantly
falling -39.8% to $15.9 million mainly due to
the income of €10.2 million from the sale of the three
ships Diamantis
, Aegean Express
and Joanna
.
Operating profit was €40.5 million (+98.5%) and profit
net of $36.9 million (+84.6%).
The president and CEO of Euroseas, Aristides
Pittas, announced that the positive moment of the market of
container ship during the first quarter of 2025
continued in the second quarter, with increases in freight rates
particularly significant in the segment of feeder vessels
Small. Pittas specified that the positive phase of the market
is also reflected in the market of sales "where the
Existing tonnage demand - he specified - continues to
be stable despite the continuous delivery of new ships".
Currently, Euroseas' container ship fleet is
consisting of 22 ships for a hold capacity of 67 thousand
TEUs to which, in the last quarter of 2027, other
two newly built ships of the unit capacity of
4,300 TEU.