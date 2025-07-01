In the first four months of 2025, container maritime traffic between Asia and Europe grew by +4.8%

In the first four months of 2025, maritime traffic
containerized goods between Asia and Europe increased by +4.8%
compared to the same period last year, having been equal to
8.13 million TEUs. The Japan Maritime Center announced that
The increase was generated by the +9.0% increase in
sea shipments from Asian ports to European ports that are
amounted to 6.13 million TEUs (+9.0%). Instead, it continued
the decline in shipments from European to Asian ports
since last September, with 2.00 million TEUs handled on this
route in the January-April period of 2025 (-6.4%).
With regard to containerized transport on routes between
Asia and the USA, the Japan Maritime Center found that after 19
consecutive months of increase, in May 2025 the volumes transported by the
Asian ports to the US have declined
due to the significant decrease in shipments from China,
amounted to 695,870 TEUs, with a reduction of -23.1% on the previous year.
May 2024, which was attributed to additional
imposed by the United States.
In the period January-May of this year, the total traffic
departing from Asia and heading to the USA, he settled in
8.95 million TEUs, with an increase of +10.2% on the same
period of 2024. As for traffic from the USA to Asia, the data provided by the
available from the JMC are for the first quarter of 2025 and
recorded a volume of 1.44 million TEUs, down -4.1% on the previous year.
first three months of 2024.