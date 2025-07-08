Attacks on ships in the Red Sea still cause deaths among seafarers

After Sunday's attack on the bulk carrier Magic Seas
which
forced the crew to abandon ship and which marked the
resumption of assaults on naval traffic by Houthi rebels
in the Red Sea area, the situation has become even more and more
sharply aggravated yesterday following the attack on the bulk carrier
of the Liberian flag Eternity C
conducted with drones and with
boats that caused two or three deaths, according to several sources,
among the crew members of the bulk carrier that is part of the
fleet of the Greek Cosmoship Management. These are the first
Casualties among seafarers from ships attacked in the area since June
2024 which to date have caused a total of 6-7 deaths.
The accident occurred 51 nautical miles west of the
port of Hodeidah.