RINA has acquired the entire share capital of the Finnish company Foreship

The Italian engineering consulting company,
inspection and certification RINA has acquired the entire capital
of the Finnish company Foreship, which specialises in
consultancy in the field of naval and mechanical engineering and is
owned by Vaaka Partners and the company's management. Foreship,
which in 2024 recorded revenues of 15.2 million euros, is based in
in Helsinki and has over 90 professionals in eight locations around the world,
including the United States, the United Kingdom, and Estonia.
RINA highlighted that the transaction marks a further
expansion of its global consulting offering
naval engineering, while strengthening the presence of the
group in Northern Europe, and that the Finnish company is
recognized for its projects in cruise ship design, for
innovative solutions in the field of energy efficiency and
sustainable technologies applied to shipping.
Foreship activities at the end of the transaction
will be part of RINA Consulting. In the transaction, Lazard
assisted RINA as financial advisor and RINA is
was also supported by Bain & Company for due diligence
and PwC for financial and tax due diligence.
Borenius Attorneys served as legal advisor.