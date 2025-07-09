The establishment of the Information Dashboard for the management of procurement contracts between private individuals in logistics has been approved

Yesterday the joint Environment and Transport Committees of the Chamber of Deputies
approved the amendment, presented by Noi Moderate, which
provides for the establishment, at the Ministry of Labour and
Social Policies, the Information Dashboard for the management of
procurement contracts between private individuals in logistics (CIGAL).
The aim is to increase transparency in the sector
through a platform that will allow you to verify that
the companies and cooperatives with which it is intended to enter into a
contract are in compliance with tax obligations and
contributions, including towards their employees. The Dashboard will work
as an indicator of the reliability of the counterparty,
by making the data made available by the administrations dialogue
competent, respecting privacy.
The promoters of the Dashboard Project, Assologistica,
Confindustria, Federdistribuzione, Cooperative Centers
(Confcooperative, Legacoop, Agci), Centromarca, Compagnia delle
Works, FIAP Autotrasporti, as well as Consorzio Conlegno, Consorzio
Rilegno (CONAI), Consorzio Italia del Gusto and the Observatories
Digital Innovation of the School of Management of the Polytechnic of
Milan, expressed great satisfaction with the result
achieved to the benefit of an increasingly
and thanked, in particular,
the Honorable Maurizio Lupi and Noi Moderates for the great contribution
provided in Parliament and in dialogue with the Government. The
promoters of the initiative urged the latter to
rapid and shared adoption of the consequent implementing decree.