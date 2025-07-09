Fondazione Fincantieri and Luiss launch a project to strengthen the security of underwater infrastructures

Fincantieri Foundation and Luiss Guido Carli University
announced the launch of the SUBCAP (SUBsea CAbles
Protection) to promote multi-level legal research and
for the identification of the regulatory framework for the
protection of critical underwater infrastructure. The initiative,
entrusted to the research center "Law and Governance: Compliance,
Security and Sustainability", chaired by Professor
Paola Severino, is part of the
promoted by Fincantieri in the field of maritime safety and
represents a further step in an ongoing commitment aimed at
strengthen dialogue and cooperation with academia, with
the goal of developing innovative, sustainable and sustainable solutions
Advanced.
The collaboration aims to contribute to the definition of a
clear and coherent regulatory framework for the protection of
infrastructure, in particular by establishing in a way that
explicit the limits and conditions of the activities of
protection pipelines in the underwater domain, especially in
International. The project therefore aims to analyze in detail
comparative key existing legal sources - at the
international, European and national - and to develop solutions
capable of driving the use of advanced technologies, such as
sensors, sonar, drones and autonomous underwater vehicles, within
a defined legal framework.
The two-year project (2025-2027) will be
divided into several phases that include regulatory analysis
comparative analysis, empirical data collection, recommendation production
and public dissemination of results. Involve
an interdisciplinary team of Luiss researchers, led by the
Professor Aldo Sandulli, with the support of Fincantieri.