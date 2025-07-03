Italy's connection index to the global network of containerized maritime services fell for the fourth consecutive quarter
The PLSCI indices of the main national ports by volume of container traffic are growing
Ginevra
July 3, 2025
In the second quarter of this year, for the fourth period
quarterly in a row, the degree of connection
of Italy to the network of worldwide containerized maritime services.
The Liner Shipping Connectivity Index (LSCI), the index created by
by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development
(UNCTAD) to define the degree of integration of a nation into the
network of these services and which has as its reference the index set at
100 for the average value of port connectivity in the first
quarter of 2023, indicates for the period April-June 2025 a
index for Italy of 283.5, with a reduction of -1.4% on the
second quarter of last year.
Among the main European maritime nations, to record a
decline in their LSCI index in the second quarter of this year
France (index 265, -0.4%), Portugal (176,
-4.7%), Sweden (113, -6.6%), Malta (105, -4.6%), Denmark (87,
-1,9%). Slovenia (76, -1.6%) and Croatia (60, -0.4%). Increasing
indices of Spain (425, +0.3%), Netherlands (385, +1.4%), United Kingdom
(393, +3.2%), Belgium (347, +1.1%), Germany (322, +5.5%), Turkey
(316, +11.1%) and Poland (135, +2.5%).
It should be noted that the LSCI index relating to the Russian Federation,
after a -30.4% collapse in the second quarter of 2022 in
the start of the war against Ukraine and the subsequent
three quarters of year-on-year decline of more than -30%, then
showed a clear recovery, returning to pre-2010 levels.
conflict, to point out that, in addition to the continuation of trafficking in
Russian bulk cargo implemented despite sanctions also thanks to
to the use of the so-called shadow fleet, also scheduled traffic
with the Russian Federation have not suffered any repercussions compared to the Russian Federation.
to the increasing restrictions on trade with Russia imposed
from the European Union and other nations.
As for the integration of individual Italian ports into the network
global container shipping services, measured by the Port
Liner Shipping Connectivity Index (PLSCI) of UNCTAD, the port of
Genoa, which also holds the largest number of
network connection index with 430.9, recorded a
increase of +3.0% in its PLSCI. Followed by the ports of Gioia
Tauro with an index of 320.0 (+1.8%), La Spezia with 277.2 (+6.6%),
Salerno with 206.5 (+4.8%), Trieste with 153.2 (-0.9%), Livorno with
147.2 (-11.0%), Vado Ligure with 141.3 (+74.4%), Naples with 136.2
(+6.3%), Venice with 110.9 (+3.8%), Ravenna with 98.4 (+27.7%),
Civitavecchia with 82.1 (-4.4%), Ancona with 77.8 (-1.8%), Taranto with
27.4 (-13.1%), Marina di Carrara with 26.5 (0%) and the port of Ancona
with an index of 26.5 and which has recently entered the
detection since containerized traffic has been transferred there
previously handled in the port of Catania.
