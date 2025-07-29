Gurrieri resigns as extraordinary commissioner of the AdSP of the Eastern Adriatic Sea

In a note sent to the minister of Infrastructures and the Transports, Matteo Salvini, and to the president of the Region Friuli Venezia Giulia, Massimiliano Fedriga, today Antonio Gurrieri has announced the decision to resign own resigns from the assignment of extraordinary commissioner of the Harbour System Authority of the Eastern Adriatic Sea, renouncing at the same time also to the candidacy to president of the agency. Registered in the register of investigations by the Procura di Trieste for the hypothesis of recycling(
of 21 July
2025), Gurrieri has explained that the own decision is matured in autonomy with the intention to protect the institution at a time when the public attention risks to get away from the merit of the administrative and strategic action in course and the step back is aimed to allow the harbour authority to continue to work in the climate more extended possible, in the perspective of regarding the challenges that await the ports of Trieste and Monfalcone.
"I chose to resign - Gurrieri has specified - for sense of responsibility and respect of the Authority that I had the honor to drive, even for a part of its path. My career, for over thirty years in this institution, has always distinguished itself for the observance of rules and institutional rigour. In this context, I repeat that I am not investigated either for my past and present activities at the port, nor for my assignment in Alpe Adria, but for private issues on which I will clarify". "I take note - it has added - of the climate that has come to create, in part fueled by interests that nothing have to do with the good of the port, and I think the best way to protect the agency and its prospects of growth is today to take a step back, so that the attention returns where it must: on the future of the port of call and its community. I warmly thank all the harbour community, the trade union representatives, the employees of the Authority and the institutions for the collaboration and trust demonstrated. I am convinced that the port of Trieste will continue to assert itself as a strategic and international engine of the Country and I will not forget the people who have supported me with affection in this period".