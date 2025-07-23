In the second quarter of this year, cargo traffic in Turkey's ports grew by +1.6%

In the second quarter of this year, Turkey's ports
136.9 million tons of goods handled, with an increase
by +1.6% over the same period in 2024. The only category
to have recorded a slight decrease was the
of liquid bulk cargo which totaled 40.7 million tons
(-0,4%). In the dry bulk sector, the following have been handled
38.6 million tons (+0.9%). In the Miscellaneous Goods segment
containerized traffic remained stable as it
37.1 million tonnes with a handling of
containers equal to 3,658,928 TEUs (+6.7%). On the other hand, the
conventional goods with 17.4 million tonnes (+10.9%) and
rolling stock with 3.1 million tons (+6.8%).
In the second quarter of 2025, the total traffic of the
goods to and from Italy was 12.7 million tons
(+10.1%), with only one container traffic being
equal to 165,303 TEUs (-6.2%).
In the first half of this year, Turkish ports
handled 275.1 million tons of cargo globally, with
a progression of +2.2% over the first half of 2024. The
volumes of liquid and solid bulk were equal to
83.9 million tonnes (+1.4%) and 79.3 million tonnes
(+2,8%). Containers, with 71.6 million tons and 7,013,531 TEUs
moved, marked percentage changes of -0.9% and +3.4%.
Conventional cargo amounted to 33.9 million tonnes
(+9.1%) and rolling stock at 6.4 million tons (+8.5%).
In the first six months of 2025, traffic with Italy
24.0 million tonnes (+6.1%), with only one traffic
containerized which amounted to 313,063 TEUs (-7.0%).