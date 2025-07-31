In 2024 the revenues of the group Fratelli Cosulich are increased of +12,8%

The genoese group Fratelli Cosulich, active in the marine field and in that of the trading, has archiviato the exercise anniversary 2024 with a turnover of 2,14 billion euros, value that represents an increase of +12,8% on the exercise precedence and is less than 71 million only to the historical record marked in 2022. A new record has been recorded in 2024 relative to the value of the gross operating margin that is result of 59,7 million euros (+19.6%), with a contribution of 20,65 million (-31.7%) from the Fratelli Cosulich Spa, the main society of the active group in the marine segment and that of the trips. The operating profit amounted to 34,16 million (+11.3%) and net profit to 20,65 million (-31.7%). The reduction of the net result - it has specified the financial director Stefano Abate - is direct consequence of the phase of the investment cycle, with increase of the costs of amortization and the financial burdens.