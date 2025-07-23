Joint venture of CMA CGM and TotalEnergies for LNG bunkering in the Port of Rotterdam

In France, the CMA CGM shipping group and the energy group
TotalEnergies have entered into an agreement to set up a joint venture
Venture 50:50 that will provide gas bunkering services
liquefied natural waste in the port of Rotterdam, with the aim of
expand the activity to the entire regional port system of
Amsterdam, Rotterdam and Antwerp. The agreement provides that the joint venture
ventures initially employed in the port of Rotterdam a
barge with a capacity of 20 thousand cubic meters starting from
2028. In addition, as part of a long-term agreement, the joint venture
CMA ships will be supplied with CMG natural gas
liquefied for a total of 360 thousand tons per year from 2028
until 2040.