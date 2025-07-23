In the second quarter of 2025, cargo traffic in the port of Trieste grew by +3.7%

After the -4.3% decline recorded in the first quarter of
this year, in the following quarter, the traffic of goods in the
port of Trieste recorded a growth of +3.7% having amounted to
to 15.2 million tonnes compared to 14.6 million tonnes
in the second quarter of 2024. The rise was determined
by the +11.6% increase in liquid bulk cargo to 11.1
million tonnes and the increase in
+29.6% of dry bulk goods rose to more than 25 thousand
Tons. On the other hand, there was a decrease in miscellaneous goods that had
totalled 4.0 million tonnes (-13.2%), with only one traffic
of containers which amounted to 145 thousand TEUs (-31.9%), of which
130 thousand TEUs at disembarkation-embarkation (-4.7%) and 16 thousand TEUs in transit
(-79,5%). Cruise traffic is also down, which is
104 thousand passengers (-13.1%).
In the first half of 2025, total freight traffic
was 28.7 million tonnes, with a slight
contraction of -0.2% on the first half of last year.
Liquid bulk cargo was almost stable with 19.8 million
tons (-0.3%), while dry bulk cargo decreased by -8.0% to
54 thousand tons. The volume of miscellaneous goods also remained unchanged, which was
result of 8.9 million tons (+0.2%), with traffic
of containers which amounted to 383 thousand TEUs (-1.7%) - including
274 thousand TEUs at disembarkation-embarkation (+5.3%) and 109 thousand TEUs in transit
(-15.9%) - and with ro-ro traffic that amounted to 155 thousand
units (+5.3%). Cruise traffic has suffered a
decrease of -13.9% having been 107 thousand passengers.
In the first six months of 2025, the port of Monfalcone
handled 2.3 million tonnes of goods (+37.9%), of which
mainly 1.9 million tons of dry bulk (+45.5%).