Assiterminal invites you not to bring the sediments of the dredging of Bagnoli into the port of Naples

In a letter sent to the President of the Council of Ministers,
ministers, Giorgia Meloni, and the ministers of Infrastructure and
Transport, Matteo Salvini, Environment and Security
Energetics, Gilberto Pichetto Fratin, and for Sport and Youth,
Andrea Abodi, the president and director of the Association
Italiana Terminalisti Portuali (Assiterminal), Tomaso Cognolato and
Alessandro Ferrari, expressed "strong concern in
regarding the hypotheses of use of the Levante reclaimed area
of the port of Naples for the transfer of sediments from
dredging of the Bagnoli area, as part of the preparations for
the 2027 edition of the America's Cup. These hypotheses, currently
also subject to evaluation in the context of the conversion into law
of Decree 96/2025 - they explained in the letter - risk
significantly impair the ability to start
the excavation works of the seabed of the commercial port, awaited for years
and essential to ensure the safety and efficiency of
maritime operations. The use of the reclaimed area for purposes
other than those already planned would put at risk
the operation of the port of Naples, with serious repercussions
on the economy and employment of the territory".
«While we believe that it is of absolute value for the city and
for Italy, the possibility of hosting an event of
international scope such as the America's Cup - concluded
Cognolato and Ferrari - we must safeguard full functionality
of the activities of the port, the nerve center of the economy
national team'.