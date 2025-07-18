Wärtsilä's quarterly economic and commercial results were positive

In the second quarter of this year, the Finnish group
Wärtsilä Corporation, which manufactures solutions and technologies
for the maritime and energy sectors, recorded a turnover
net of 1.72 billion euros, with an increase of +10.5%
over the same period in 2024. Operating profit amounted to
to 186 million euros (+10.7%) and net profit to 138 million
(+17,9%). In the maritime sector alone, net sales have
amounted to €862 million (+13.6%) and operating profit to €115 million
million (+19.8%).
In the period April-June 2025, in addition to achieving significant
improvements in economic results, the group also achieved
positive commercial performance having in the quarter totalled
New orders worth a total of €2.19 billion
(+18.1%), of which 1.03 billion in the maritime segment alone (+14.4%).
The value of the group's orderbook as at 30 June reached
the record share of €8.76 billion (+15.2%), including €3.59 billion in the
only the maritime sector (+13.7%).
Commenting on these results today, the President and
managing director of Wärtsilä, Håkan Agnevall,
explained that this year in the maritime market the uncertainty about the
global economic outlook has curbed demand for new
naval capacity. "The slowdown in demand for
tonnage, together with global trade uncertainties
and the consistent delivery of new ships - he specified - have
market conditions in many segments of
market. However, activity in the key segments of
Wärtsilä, such as those of cruises and ferries,
continues to be favorable." Agnevall pointed out that in the
naval sector a strong impetus comes from the regulations for the
Decarbonisation of shipping: "In April," he recalled,
the 83rd session of the Marine Environment Protection Committee
of the International Maritime Organization has proposed a series of
Measures to promote the decarbonisation of global shipping
(
of the 11th
April 2025, ed.). Although these measures are still in progress,
expected adoption scheduled for October 2025, underline the push
to reduce emissions and encourage shipowners to
continue to invest in decarbonization. During the first
Half of 2025, 183 orders for new ships were reported
compatible with alternative fuels, equal to 55% of capacity
of the ships contracted. Wärtsilä - stressed
Agnevall - continues to play an important role in the efforts of
decarbonisation of the maritime sector, as demonstrated by the launch in
second quarter of our carbon capture solution.
This innovative technology supports ongoing efforts to
significantly reduce emissions from ships and avoid the
asset blocking".
Meanwhile, Wärtsilä has agreed to the sale of
activity in the maritime sector by signing an agreement for the
sale of the Marine Electrical Systems division to the Italian VINCI
Energies. The division is active in system integration
Specialized and complex electrical systems on board ships consisting of
when connecting your equipment with that installed by the
shipyard. In 2024, Marine Electrical Systems' turnover
was 100 million euros. The transaction is expected to
will be completed in the last quarter of this year.