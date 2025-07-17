ANSI, the introduction of the Information Dashboard for the management of contracts between private individuals in logistics is good

"As ANSI - Integrated Logistics we have always
the importance of virtuous paths on legality has been enhanced
and security in logistics contracts. The approval
of the Infrastructure Decree-Law brings with it a
A novelty in which we have always believed: the Dashboard
information for the management of contracts between private individuals
in logistics (CIGAL). The adoption of such an instrument was a
a long-awaited turning point in the sector and also strongly requested
by the federative realities of which we are part". It has
said Andrea D'Angelo, president of the employers' association
ANSI - Integrated logistics, highlighting that "those relating to
transparency and fairness of tax compliance and
are crucial aspects. We - he specified - had already
taken this direction also in practice, for example by joining the
"Memorandum of understanding for the legality of
procurement in the logistics sector", promoted by the
Prefecture of Milan together with partners such as the Lombardy Region, the
Court of Milan, the District Anti-Mafia Directorate, the
Politecnico di Milano, the other employers' associations, the
confederal trade unions and the Area Inspectorate
subway. Now - underlined D'Angelo - there is a
instrument of general scope which will make it possible to make a
a further step forward for the country and one of its key sectors,
also from an international perspective".