Sharp increase in cases of abandonment of seafarers

This year, the number of
seafarers abandoned on board their ships. This was denounced by the
International Transport Workers' Federation
(ITF) which today presented the latest data on this
a phenomenon that since the beginning of 2025 has recorded the abandonment of 2,286
seafarers on 222 ships, with $13.1 million in non-
paid and an increase of +30% in cases on an annual basis. ITF has
highlighted that on the same date in 2024, which was already the year
ever for the abandonment of seafarers, had occurred
172 cases involving 1,838 seafarers and $11.5 million
of unpaid wages.
The union has reported that an astonishing 37% of all
cases of abandonment that have occurred so far in 2025
in the Arab world, the highest percentage globally.
34% occurred in Europe (most of them in
Turkey, which has not yet ratified the Labour Convention
more than double the share of Asia-Pacific, the
second region with the highest percentage.
By urging the Arabian Gulf States, in particular the
United Arab Emirates, and European states to do more to
shipowners responsible for cases of abandonment and for
prevent this phenomenon from happening again in their ports or
Steve Trowsdale, coordinator of the ITF Inspectorate,
highlighted that "in recent years, the Gulf region, and
in particular the United Arab Emirates, has seen a huge increase
of cases of abandonment of seafarers. Both there and in Europe - he
urged - much more needs to be done to repress the
dishonest shipowners who must know that there will be consequences.
Every single case of abandonment is a shame. It is a
intentional abuse of human rights and the failure to put
End to dropouts highlights a systemic problem in the sector
maritime".
ITF also pointed out that the phenomenon of dropouts
of seafarers is strongly linked to the flag system
ships registered in States with flags of convenience such as
St. Kitts and Nevis (26), Tanzania (26) and Comoros (18) dominating the
lists of cases of abandonment. These flags - denounced the
- offer shipowners anonymity, deregulation and
exemption from controls to the direct detriment of seafarers' rights.
Almost 75% of abandoned ships in 2025 are currently
under these flags. "The system of flags of convenience -
said Trowsdale - it is parasitic for the industry
maritime. Allows owners to hide behind
frontal jurisdictions while seafarers are abandoned on
rusty hulls. And when countries allow these crimes
turning a blind eye - or worse, profiting from it - they become
accomplices". "It is necessary - he concluded - to take on
their responsibilities. If we allow this
exploitation, we destroy the very workforce from which
global trade depends."