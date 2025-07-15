Container traffic in the Port of Los Angeles is growing driven by fears about new duties

Last month, the Port of Los Angeles handled a
container traffic of 892 thousand TEUs, a volume that represents
The new record for the month of June and a progression of
+7.8% on June 2024 determined by both the increase in the flows of
full containers at disembarkation and loading, which were equal
respectively to 470 thousand TEUs (+9.7% and a new record for the month of
June) and 126 thousand TEUs (+3.0%), and by the growth in the volume of
empty containers stood at 296 thousand TEUs (+7.0%).
In the second quarter of 2025, total traffic
2.45 million TEUs, with an increase of +4.3% on the previous year.
corresponding period of last year. Container totals
at disembarkation and embarkation amounted to 1.26 million TEUs
(+2.4%) and 375 thousand TEUs (-1.6%). Empty containers amounted to
811 thousand TEUs (+10.7%).
In the first half of this year, the global figure is
4.96 million TEUs, up +4.7% on the first
semester of 2024. The full containers at unloading were equal to
2.55 million TEUs (+3.3%), full containers at embarkation at 721 thousand
TEUs (-8.2%) and empty containers at 1.69 million TEUs (+14.1%).
Commenting on the recent evolution of container traffic
in the Californian port of call, and in particular the
In June, Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene
Seroka, explained that "some importers are importing
goods for the year-end holidays in view of potential
higher duties applied in the remainder of the year.
July - announced Seroka - could be our month with
the increased activity given that retailers and manufacturers
will receive orders earlier than usual, preparing for a
scenario of uncertainty for trade".