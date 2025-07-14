In the second quarter, containerized goods handled by the Port of Singapore fell by -2.9%

As in the previous five months, in June 2025 the traffic of the
cargo in the port of Singapore recorded a decrease compared to the
same month last year, having amounted to 49.5 million
tonnes (-2.9%), of which 30.2 million tonnes of goods
containers (-2.6%), 2.6 million tons of conventional goods
(+27.2%), 14.3 million tons of oil bulk (-8.6%)
and 2.4 million tons of other bulk cargo (+5.3%).
In the second quarter of 2025, total traffic
152.1 million tonnes, down -4.9%
over the same period last year, of which 92.8 million
tons of containerized cargo (-2.9%) made with a
handling of containers equal to 11.2 million TEUs (+8.6%),
7.5 million tonnes of conventional goods (+25.6%), 44.1 million tonnes
million tonnes of oil bulk (-11.9%) and 7.6 million tonnes
of tons of other types of bulk cargo (-7.8%).
In the first half of this year, total traffic
to 300.2 million tonnes, with a decrease of
-4.7% on the first half of 2024, of which 180.8 million
tons of goods in containers (-2.2%) with a handling of
containers equal to 21.7 million TEUs (+7.2%), 14.9 million TEUs
tonnes of conventional goods (+20.3%), 89.2 million tonnes of
tonnes of oil bulk (-13.6%) and 15.4 million tonnes of
tons of other bulk cargo (+5.4%).
In the first six months of 2025, sales of marine fuels at
Singapore, which is the world's leading bunkering hub, are
amounted to almost 27.0 million tonnes (-0.8%), including
mainly 13.8 million ton of low LSFO fuel
sulphur content (-8.2%), 10.2 million tonnes of marine fuel
oil (+4.4%) and 1.9 million tonnes of LSMGO marine diesel at
low sulphur content (+5.7%).