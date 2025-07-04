In the first three months of 2025, freight traffic in the port of La Spezia fell by -9.4%

In the first quarter of 2025, freight traffic in the port
of La Spezia suffered a decrease of -9.4% on the same
period of last year determined by a reduction of -2.7% in
loading loads that amounted to 1.59 million tons
and above all by a more pronounced decline of -18.0% in
loads at landing, which amounted to 1.05 million tons,
due to the decrease in liquid bulk arrivals that have
totalled 147 thousand tonnes (-60.6%), of which 119 thousand tonnes
of LNG arriving from Algeria at the Panigaglia regasification terminal
(-65,7%). In the first three months of this year, total traffic was
state of 2.64 million tonnes compared to 2.91 million tonnes
tonnes in the corresponding quarter of 2024.
If in the liquid bulk sector, all at landing, the
contraction in volumes was significant, in that of the
the decline was limited as they were
2.49 million tons handled (-1.9%), of which 2.49 million
tonnes of containerised goods (-1.2%) made with a
Container handling of 276,182 TEUs (+0.8%) - included
260,087 TEUs in import/export (+3.2%) and 16,095 TEUs transhipped
(-27.1%) - and less than 5 thousand tons of conventional goods
(-80,7%).
The decline in cruise traffic was also marked, which was
state of less than 9 thousand passengers, with a decrease of -83.0%
on the first quarter of 2024. The Port System Authority
of the Eastern Ligurian Sea specified that the decline in this
first part of the year is due to a different
scheduling of stopovers by the companies that
will intensify in the second and third quarters.
In the first quarter of 2025, the port of Marina di Carrara
1.07 million tons of goods handled, with an increase of
+3.7% generated by the +6.9% increase in miscellaneous goods up to
960 thousand tons, of which 498 thousand tons of rolling stock (+9.9%),
314 thousand tons of goods in containers (-5.2%) totaled
handling 23,499 TEUs (-4.0%) and 148 thousand tons of goods
conventional (+29.9%). Dry bulk cargo, with 157 thousand tons,
recorded a contraction of -12.2% due to the
-35.1% reduction in minerals and building materials down to
96 thousand tons, while metallurgical products marked a
increase of +96.5% rising to 61 thousand tons.