Declaration of commitment by the northern European nations to counter the Russian shadow fleet

The Governments of Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France,
Germany, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway,
Poland, Sweden and the United Kingdom stressed the need for
further joint and coordinated action to address
Russian attempts to evade sanctions effectively
with the use of a shadow fleet. In a
Joint statement issued at the end of the meeting of
Foreign Ministers of the Nordic-Baltic Eight Nations
extended to other northern European states, it is highlighted that "the
Russia's destabilizing actions have strengthened our
determination to protect maritime safety and security,
the marine environment and freedom of navigation, in accordance with the
with international law. We are particularly concerned about
ships without a state and false flags for those flying. The ships
without a state, including those that falsely claim to beat
flag state, do not have a responsible flag state and do not enjoy
of the rights provided for in the United Nations Convention on the
Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), including freedom of navigation.
If the ships do not fly a valid flag in the Baltic Sea and in the
North Sea, we will take appropriate measures in accordance with the
international law".
"Today," the statement continues, "we agreed to
further strengthen our cooperation and ensure a
joint and coordinated approach by our authorities
to address the issue of the Russian shadow fleet.
We intend to develop a set of common guidelines, in line with
international law, to promote a
at sea, strengthening respect for the law
and ensure transparency in transactions
Maritime. As a reminder, the risks posed by the shadow fleet, including
potential environmental damage, maritime safety risks,
integrity of international maritime trade,
critical subsea infrastructure and compliance with the rules and
of international maritime standards, extend far beyond the
Baltic Sea and the North Sea and could have an impact
global. We invite others to join our efforts."