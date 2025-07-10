The quarterly turnover of Taiwan's Evergreen, Yang Ming and WHL fell sharply
In the April-June period, it fell by -18.7%, -26.5% and -8.6% respectively
Keelung/Taipei
July 10, 2025
Last month, the turnover of shipping companies
Taiwanese containerized Evergreen, Yang Ming and Wan Hai Lines has
marked marked decreases of -28.9%, -33.4% and
-26.5% on June 2024 having amounted to $30.1 billion
Taiwan (US$10.3 billion), US$13.8 billion and US$12.2 billion
billion Taiwanese dollars.
In the first six months of 2025, Evergreen's turnover was
total of 196.5 billion Taiwan dollars,
with a slight increase of +0.8% over the first half of the year
last year, Yang Ming's totaled $84.2 billion
(-12.7%) and WHL turnover 72.0 billion (+9.4%).
In the second quarter of this year alone, the turnover of
Evergreen stood at 86.5 billion, with a decrease of
-18.7% on the corresponding period of 2024. The
Yang Ming's quarterly turnover was
38.7 billion (-26.5%) as well as that of WHL which is
fell to 34.9 billion (-8.6%).
