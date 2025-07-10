Meyer Turku has delivered the new Star of the Seas cruise ship to Royal Caribbean

Today, the Finnish shipyard Meyer Turku delivered
to the American company Royal Caribbean International the new ship
Star of the Seas
cruise ship which will leave in the coming days
the plant and will be located in the Caribbean with home port
in Port Canaveral. The ship is the second unit in the class
"Icon" and, after the premiere of the series, the Icon of the
Seas
built by Meyer Turku and delivered in 2023, will be
followed by the Legend of the Seas
, the third ship in the class,
which will be launched after this summer. A fourth ship will be
delivered in 2027.
The Star of the Seas, 250,800 tons
gross, is 365 meters long and can accommodate 7,600
passengers and 2,350 crew members.