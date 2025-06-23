South Korea's HD Hyundai has reached an agreement with the American Edison Chouest Offshore to build container ships in the USA

The "Maritime Action Plan" programme, which is
was announced last April by US President Donald
Trump with the aim of reviving the US shipping industry
2025), was not mentioned on the occasion
today's announcement of an agreement between the shipbuilding group
South Korean HD Hyundai and the American company Edison Chouest Offshore
(ECO), which operates a fleet of support vessels mainly
offshore industry and which is active in the field of
shipbuilding and repairs. But the intent is explicit
of the Asian group to enter the new market through the agreement
National Shipbuilding Initiative envisaged by the
MAP program.
The partnership, in fact, provides for the start of the construction of
dual-fuel container ships at the Tampa Ship shipyard in
Tampa Bay, Florida, which is part of the Chouest Group and currently
He specializes in ship repairs and conversions. The
container ships will be of medium capacity and the first
construction is expected to be delivered in 2028. By HD Hyundai
support will be provided in the design of the ships and
technologies and equipment will be provided for their construction.
The South Korean group will also participate in the construction of
blockades of ships and will invest in the upgrading of the shipyard
Tampa Ship.
That the agreement is framed in the new market envisaged by the
Maritime Action Plan has expressly confirmed this HD Hyundai and
ECO highlighting that with the Tampa Ship initiative it proposes to the
Guiding the revitalization process of the construction industry
commercial shipping and helps to respond to the
shortage of US-built ships.
The two parties specified that the agreement is open to the
evaluation of the opportunity to build in Tampa Bay other
types of ships as well as to build heavy vehicles for the
port sector.