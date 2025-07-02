The commissioners of various Port Authorities also assume the powers attributed to the Management Committees

The Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport has announced
that, with a series of decrees signed by Minister Matteo Salvini, the
extraordinary commissioners of various System Authorities
The Port Authority also officially assumes the powers and prerogatives
previously assigned to the respective Management Committees of the
entities, now expired.
The extraordinary commissioners who now also exercise the powers of the
Management committees are Giovanni Gugliotti for the Port Authority of the Sea
Ionian Sea (port of Taranto), following the expiry of the Committee's
15 May 2025, Francesco Benevolo for the Port Authority of the Adriatic Sea
Central-Northern Italy (port of Ravenna), following the expiry of the
of the Committee on 28 May 2025, Bruno Pisano for the Port Authority of the Mar
Eastern Liguria (ports of La Spezia and Marina di Carrara), following
of the Committee's deadline on 11 June 2025, and Davide Gariglio for
the Port Authority of the Northern Tyrrhenian Sea (ports of Livorno, Piombino,
Portoferraio), following the Committee's deadline on 14 June
2025.
The ministry specified that the measure has been
made necessary to avoid decision-making deadlocks, and
guarantee the administrative continuity of the entities, pending
of the reconstitution of the ordinary top bodies, and that the
ministry acted with the assent of the Attorney General of the
Status, required by the Directorate General for Ports, Logistics
and intermodality, which highlighted the urgency of conferring
substitute powers for the commissioners.