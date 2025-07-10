Vard signs a contract with InkFish for a new research vessel

The shipbuilding company Vard, a subsidiary
Fincantier Group, has signed a new contract with
the US research organisation InkFish for the
design and construction of one of the most advanced
research that has never been carried out. The value of the agreement exceeds 200 million
of euros. The research vessel, made to measure and named
RV6000 project, is specifically designed to
scientific exploration. Will join the fleet
expanding Inkfish, joining the RV Hydra
and the RV
Dagon
, to support marine research globally. In
close cooperation with host countries, the data collected
will help create open-source repositories.
The vessel is designed for seabed mapping,
submarine support and ROV operations. It will have a
length of 100 meters and a width of 20.7 meters, a speed
maximum of 15 knots and an operational autonomy of up to 30 days. The
RV6000 is equipped with an ROV with operating capacity up to
at a depth of 6000 meters, it will be able to
support two manned submarines and will be
equipped with an A-Frame system at the stern and a large hangar for the
maintenance and storage. On the starboard side will be installed a
offshore crane equipped with AHC system for operations up to 2,500 meters
depth. The unit will be equipped with a
hydroacoustic survey system capable of mapping the
High-resolution seabed, with a resolution of 0.5 x 1
degrees, and to analyze the water column at all depths.
The technical configuration includes the generation and
hybrid propulsion. The hull is designed to ensure
advanced seabed mapping performance and for excellent
seaworthiness quality, thanks to anti-roll technologies of
that reduce movements and accelerations,
ensuring excellent parking performance. The ship will be
also equipped with state-of-the-art laboratories, offices and workshops,
as well as high-quality accommodation and recreation areas
Designed to provide maximum comfort. These environments
will support up to 70 crew members and researchers, and
will meet the stringent requirements of DNV COMF (Comfort
Class), ensuring exceptionally low levels of noise and
vibration.
VARD will manage the entire process of building the unit,
from the design and construction of the hull to the fitting,
integration and commissioning, including the provision by the
Sister companies of the group: Seaonics, Vard Electro and Vard Interiors. The
hull will be built at one of the VARD shipyards in
Romania, while the final set-up activities,
commissioning and delivery will take place at one of the shipyards of the
group in Norway. Delivery is scheduled for the second
quarter of 2028.