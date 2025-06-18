The Suez Canal celebrates the return of large-capacity container ship transits

Today the CMA CGM Osiris
container ship from the French CMA
CGM, which is employed in the Phoenician Express service that
connects Korea and China with the Eastern Mediterranean and the Adriatic
crossed the Suez Canal, a transit that has
was celebrated by the authority that manages the Egyptian channel as
the first large container ship to cross Suez from
from the Bab el-Mandeb Strait since March 2024 when they were
multiplying the attacks of the Houthis on ships in transit in the
Red Sea. The Suez Canal Authority has highlighted that the transit
of the CMA CGM Osiris
, which is 366 meters long, 51 meters wide,
It has a deadweight capacity of 156 thousand tons and can carry
15,536 TEU containers, represents the gradual return of ships
giant container ships in the Suez Canal.
The passage in the south-to-north channel of the CMA CGM Osiris,
which will dock at the port of Trieste on 8 July, follows those of
yesterday of two other container carriers of the CMA CGM, the CMA CGM
Aquila and the CMA CGM Callisto, which have a deadweight range
of 131 thousand tons.