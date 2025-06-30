In 2024 576 containers were lost in sea over 250 million transported by ships

Last year, on a total of more than 250 million containers transported by sea, 576 containers have fallen in sea from the ships, pairs to 0,0002% of the total volume of the marine containerized world traffic. It highlights the last relationship on the lost container in sea elaborated by the World Shipping Council (WSC), the association that represents the main world shipping companies that operate in this segment of the shipping. The specific document that if the data of 2024 is higher than the 221 container lost at sea in 2023, is however much lower than the average of 1,274 containers fallen at sea of the last decade.
Moreover, the document explains that the losses of container in the sea occurred in 2024 were influenced by the change of the configuration of the network of marine routes world due to the crisis in existence in the region of the Red Sea that has resulted an increase of +191% of the naval transits on the route around the Cape of Good Hope, area - remembers the relationship - that is known for its dangerous conditions of the sea that have contributed to a concentration of the losses of container. The South African Maritime Safety Authority, in fact, has announced that in 2024 in this only region were lost in sea about 200 containers. "Despite the continuous efforts of the field to prevent losses - it has found Joe Kramek, president and managing director of the WSC - the hijacking of the transits from the Red Sea and the circumnavigation of the Cape of Good Hope in order to continue to move the global commercial exchanges have forced the marine carriers to navigate on one of the most difficult routes in the world, as underlined in this report".
On the occasion of today's presentation of its relationship, the World Shipping Council has remembered that the obligation of the signalling to the International Maritime Organization of the loss of container in sea will enter into force next year following the adoption of new amendments to the SOLAS Convention, development that the WSC has long supported.