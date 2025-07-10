The toll of the terrible attack on the bulk carrier Eternity C in the Red Sea is still uncertain

It is not yet clear either the number of deaths caused
from the attack of the Houthi rebels on the bulk carrier Eternity C
occurred on Monday in the Red Sea, which according to several sources
may have caused the death of 3-4 seafarers, nor the
fate of most of the ship's remaining crew members
made up of 21 men of Filipino nationality and a Russian.
The Philippine Ministry of Migrant Workers said that
Five Filipino crew members and an armed guard
on board the bulk carrier were taken into
while the remaining seafarers are considered missing. The
The ministry specified that it is considering reports, including
that of the U.S. Embassy in Yemen, according to which the
Houthi forces may have kidnapped several crew members
of the Eternity C
, which sank on Tuesday at
following the attack conducted with boats with armed men and
with rocket launchers.
In addition, the Philippine ministry has ordered the suspension
Manning's agency and the bulk carrier commander in sight
of an investigation for alleged infringement of the safety rules of the
Ministry prohibiting the employment of Filipino seafarers on ships in
transit in the region of the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.
Meanwhile, following the new wave of attacks against ships
in the Red Sea, the Secretary General of the International Maritime
Organization, Arsenio Dominguez, urged an intensification
diplomatic efforts: "I appeal to all of you - he said
said addressing the IMO Council meeting in London -
so that you intensify your efforts, because the only
how to address these geopolitical conflicts affecting the
maritime sector is through constructive dialogue".
In a joint statement, international associations
of the shipping sector ICS, BIMCO, European Shipowners - ECSA,
Intercargo and Intertanko condemned the attacks on the
bulk conveyor Magic Seas, which took place on Sunday, and at the Eternity
C, with the second sunk and the other having suffered huge
damage, ships - they denounced - which "were attacked with
ruthless contempt for the lives of innocent maritime civilians, with
the inevitable but terrible consequence that some seafarers have
been killed. We join the IMO Secretary-General - continues
THE NOTE - in its condemnation of the attacks and we call on all
stakeholders to ensure the safety and security of
innocent seafarers crossing this waterway
transports food, goods and energy on which it depends
the world economy. This tragedy highlights the need
that nations maintain strong support for the protection of the
maritime transport and vital shipping routes. Urge
so that international standards on freedom of
navigation and the sacredness of human life are
recognized, supported and defended".