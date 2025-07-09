The Senate has approved the proposal for a framework law on freight terminals

Today the Senate assembly approved bill no.
1055 relating to the framework law on freight terminals, already
approved by the Chamber of Deputies. The measure, amended in
drafting office, introduces a framework discipline that replaces the
Law no. 240 of 1990. The text, consisting of eight articles,
defines the freight village as a strategic infrastructure of interest
and establishes a national committee for intermodality
with advisory functions; the Minister of Infrastructure will carry out
the reconnaissance of the existing freight terminals and will approve a
general plan for intermodality; The managers operate in
private regime, with the possibility of acquiring the
Ownership of areas.
The maximum number of freight terminals will be 30, with priority
to the most relevant projects. Among the changes made by the 8a
Commission, the definition of subjects has been added
managers of the freight village; Removed the baseline
the three-year update of the list of managing entities; it is
the financial allocation for projects has been increased
of construction and development of freight terminals and
introduced the possibility for infrastructure managers
to adapt the latest connections at their own expense
mile.
The Unione Interporti Riuniti (UIR) welcomed with satisfaction
the approval by the Senate of the framework bill
on freight terminals, which - the association underlined - represents
A fundamental step towards overcoming Law No. 240
of 1990, no longer adequate to the needs of the sector.
"The proposal - highlighted the president Matteo
Gasparato and the deputy vice-president Gianpaolo Serpagli - acknowledges
largely the vision promoted by the UIR, aimed at giving the
Italian interport system a modern regulatory framework,
and consistent with the Sustainable Development Goals and
intermodality. Among the positive aspects, it is worth mentioning
the acceptance of some amendments proposed by the association and the
interpretative clarifications emerged after a discussion with the Office
of the Ministry of Infrastructure".
Among the main innovations of the measure -
specified the UIR - the recognition of freight terminals as
strategic infrastructures of the country system, the definition of
"interport", the simplification of procedures,
the introduction of objective criteria for the identification of new
freight terminals - conceived as sustainable hubs, equipped with facilities for
renewable energy and certified energy efficiency systems -
and a detailed survey of the existing freight terminals, to
update and enhance its functions.
The Unione Interporti Riuniti noted that, in a context of
increasingly competitive international law, this law
represents a concrete opportunity to strengthen the role of
strategic strategy of Italy in Euro-Mediterranean logistics,
enhancing a network that already sees six freight terminals
Italians among the top fourteen in Europe.
The UIR hoped for a rapid conclusion of the process
parliamentary parliament in the Chamber of Deputies and the start of an implementation phase that can
effectively translate the principles of the law into concrete measures,
capable of supporting development, sustainability and
the territorial balance of the national interport system.