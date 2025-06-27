Witte (ISU): in 2024 the ship rescue sector stabilized compared to the minimum of two years ago

In 2024 ship rescue companies associated with the International Salvage Union (ISU) recorded a gross turnover of 406 million dollars compared to 398 million in the previous year in the supply of 191 services compared to 184 in 2023. The association has announced that the services rendered under contracts Lloyd's Open Form (LOF) were 29 for a total gross turnover of 118 million dollars regarding 16 services for 29 million dollars in 2023.
Moreover, last year the turnover generated by the removal of wrecks was 205 million dollars for the execution of 40 interventions regarding 193 million within 30 interventions in 2023.
The ISC found that the results of 2024 confirm the recovery in effect from 2023 compared to the minimum recorded in 2022: "these numbers - said the president of the association, John Witte - demonstrate at least that the sector has stabilized compared to the minimum of two years ago, but are still well below the highest numbers of a decade ago". The ISU also specified that if in 2024 the increase in the value of LOF contracts is relevant, however it is not possible to attribute it to specific events as the statistics refer to the year in which the revenues were perceived and not to the one in which the services were provided.