The transfer of 80% of the capital of Louis-Dreyfus Armateurs to InfraVia has been implemented

The operation that provides for the
transfer of ownership of 80% of the share capital
of the French shipping and logistics group Louis-Dreyfus Armateurs
(LDA) to private equity firm InfraVia Capital Partners
(
of 26
February
2025). The two parties announced it today
specifying that InfraVia acquires the share through the fund
InfraVia European Fund VI, while the Louis-Dreyfus family retains
a 20% stake and Edouard Louis-Dreyfus retains the
position of president of the group. In addition, with immediate effect, the
role of managing director was conferred on Samira
Draoua, who previously held the positions of director
delegate of Econocom France and president of Les Abeilles
International.
Following the operation, Louis Dreyfus Armateurs will take on
the name LD Armateurs (LDA).
The investment of one billion euros was also confirmed
euros in LD Armateurs in the coming years which will allow the
more than doubling its fleet and
accelerate growth in the areas of technological innovation,
energy transition and the development of services and methods
of new generation maritime navigation.