Merger agreement between Telemar and TNL Group

One of the top three players in the OT/IoT services market for the maritime and superyacht sector will be born
Oslo/Atene/Parigi
July 9, 2025
Telemar, a wholly owned subsidiary of the group
Dutch Marlink, and the Greek TNL Group, both companies
specialized in communication systems for the naval sector,
today signed a binding agreement for their merger
which - the two parties underlined - will give rise to
an entity, a key component of the Possibility Platform of the
Marlink Group, which will be one of the top three operators in the
market for OT/IoT services for the maritime and maritime sectors
superyachts with over 250 employees.
