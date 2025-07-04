Over 78 million euros to the ports of Augusta and Taranto for offshore wind

The Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport announced
the signing of the interministerial decree that identifies the areas
state-owned maritime areas suitable for the development of shipbuilding hubs
offshore for the strengthening of the national industrial chain
in the marine renewable energy sector. Priority areas
selected are those of Augusta and Taranto, chosen on the basis of
technical-economic feasibility criteria, availability
of spaces, construction times and logistical connection. The
planned infrastructure interventions - including modernizations,
dredging and quay adaptations - will allow the development of
core activities such as production, assembly and launching of
components for floating wind farms.
The total value of the investments amounts to 78.3 million
of euros, spread over three years starting from 2025, and
will be financed through the reallocation of proceeds
resulting from the auctions of CO2 emission allowances. Large
satisfaction was expressed by the Vice-President of the
Council and Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo
Salvini.