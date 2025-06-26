Terminal Investments Limited of the MSC group holds 50% of the capital of Barcelona Europe South Terminal
The transaction has been authorized by the Port Authority of Barcelona
June 26, 2025
The Swiss shipping group Mediterranean Shipping Company
(MSC) has been authorised to acquire 50% of the share capital
of Barcelona Europe South Terminal (BEST), the company
controlled by Hutchison Port Holdings (Hutchison Ports) of the
Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison Holdings group handling the container
Hutchison Ports BEST terminal at the Port of Barcelona. The fee will be
sold to Terminal Investments Limited (TiL), a company
terminal operator controlled by the MSC group, by Terminal Catalunya
(TerCat), which is 80% owned by CK Hutchison and the
20% from Spain's Grupo Mestre.
The transaction was authorized yesterday by the board of directors
administration of the Port Authority of Barcelona.
It should be remembered that TiL, together with BlackRock and GIP, is currently working on a
procedure for the acquisition of 80% of the share capital of the same
Hutchison Ports
