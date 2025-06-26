Fincantieri has delivered the new ship from cruise Viking Vesta American Viking

Today in the ship yard of Ancona of Fincantieri has turned the delivery to the Viking of the ship from cruise Viking Vesta
, which is the second of a new series of units that the navalmeccanico group is building for the American armed society. Viking Vesta
belongs to the segment
of small cruise ships: with a gross tonnage of about 54,300 tons, is equipped with 499 cabins and can accommodate 998 passengers. The unit is the fourteenth ship delivered by Fincantieri to Viking, including the two expedition units built by the Norwegian subsidiary Vard.
Fincantieri and Viking have recently announced the first ship from cruise to the world fed hydrogen stored on board, used both for propulsion and for the generation of electricity on board, the Viking Libra, delivered at the end of 2026(of the8 April 2025). The unit, currently under construction at the yard of Ancona, will be followed by the twin ship Viking Astrea, under construction in the same plant with delivery in 2027, also equipped with innovative hydrogen technology.