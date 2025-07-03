A bill has been approved to prevent the management of Corsica's ports and airports from going to private individuals

After the adoption in first reading by the Senate on 2
June of the bill for the establishment of the Public Entity for
the Trade and Industry of Corsica, which will take on the
tasks and responsibilities of the Chambre de Commerce et
d'Industrie de Corse, including the supervision of the management of
ports and airports of the island, yesterday also the Assembly
the other branch of the French Parliament, has adopted in
First reading the text with 59 votes in favor and one abstention.
Presenting the bill, Deputy Jean Moulliere of the
Horizons & Indépendants parliamentary group
stressed that 'its rapid and final adoption is
now essential to ensure public management and
port and airport infrastructures while the
airport concessions and the concession of the commercial port of
Bastia, granted by the Corsican community to the Chambre de
Commerce et d'Industrie expires on 31 December. The creation of a
new Établissement Public du Commerce et de l'Industrie
(EPCI) replacing the current Chambre de Commerce et
d'Industrie - explained Moulliere - aims to cope with
this problem, allowing the reassignment of these concessions
without holding a public tender, in accordance with the
exemption provided for by the Public Procurement Code for the
so-called quasi-régie regime".
The objective of the measure, in fact, is to prevent
the expiry of the concessions on 31 December relating to the
four Corsican airports and the port of Bastia, which had been
granted to the Chamber of Commerce and Industry in 2005 and
extended in 2020 and 2024, will be taken over by private management. With the
new EPCI - underlined Moulliere - it is planned to allow
whereas the management and operation of these infrastructures
for the Island of Beauty remain in public hands".
"Airports and ports," he continued, "are essential for the
Corsica, due to its insular nature and the remarkable
importance of tourism for its economy: they represent almost the
39% of the island's GDP. They are also central to the issues of
territorial continuity, which are the subject of a specific
financial endowment by the State. Finally, these
infrastructure is essential for employment and security. From
here the need to align its management and operation
to an approach of general interest".