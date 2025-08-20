Interferry, the Entry/Exit System risks delaying ferry operations in European ports

In view of the entry into force on 12 October of the
European Regulation 2226/2017 for the implementation of a system
Entry/Exit System (Entry/Exit System,
EES) for non-EU citizens crossing the
external borders, Interferry, the international association
representing the companies operating ferry fleets, has
warned that this rule may have an impact
on ferry operators connecting countries
third parties to the Schengen area and expressed concern
mainly due to potential delays in ship operations
in ports.
The association recalled that the EES involves the acquisition of
of biometric data - fingerprints and facial images - for
all third-country nationals aged 12 and over
years entering the EU for short-term stays (90 days
over a period of 180 days) and found that for the
ferry operators operating on routes to and from third countries
to the EU, such as the United Kingdom or Morocco, this will introduce
an additional layer of border control for passengers, and
potentially also for crew members. "Imagine
- noted Interferry in a note - the time needed to
Processing biometric data of car and bus passengers:
A huge undertaking, largely outside of direct control
operators, but which will have significant repercussions".
The association has highlighted that the implementation from the first
day of biometric checks on all these
is simply unfeasible and that IT systems
require sufficient periods of experimentation. "There is
also - Interferry specified - the central issue of
passenger information: how will the EU ensure that passengers
third countries are fully informed, and what adjustments will be made
necessary for our booking systems?".
The association specified that the European authorities have
taken note of this concern raised by the sector and have
now allowed for a gradual rollout of the system over the
six months by authorising Member States, which will have to share the
national plans with the European Commission by next
25 September, to independently choose the speed of
implementation of the EES: immediate or with a timetable of
Phasing out at border control points
selected, as established by Regulation 1534/2025.
Member States are only required to communicate with operators
border crossing point infrastructures where the EES will be
(i.e. ports), and not with the users of that
infrastructure such as ferry operators, Interferry has
warned its members to act proactively while maintaining a
close contact with ports to find out if and when the EES will be
implemented in these airports.