The ThyssenKrupp shareholders' meeting approved the spin-off of ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems

At the end of last year, the sale of his
Marine Systems division at the US Carlyle with which he had
The start of negotiations in March has been made official
(
of 20
March
2024), Germany's ThyssenKrupp has decided to spin-off
ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TMSK), shipbuilding company
specialized in the defense sector of which the German group
will remain the controlling shareholder with a 51% stake in the
share capital, while 49% of the shares will be transferred
directly to the shareholders of ThyssenKrupp. The deliberate transaction
On Friday, the extraordinary shareholders' meeting provides that the
shareholders receive one share in the new TKMS AG & Co. KgaA every
20 shares of Thyssenkrupp in their possession. The new company,
with its approximately 8,300 employees, it will be listed on the Stock Exchange of
Frankfurt, is expected by the end of 2025.
"In light of the current security situation in Europe
and in the world - commented the President of the Council of Ministers
surveillance of Thyssenkrupp, Siegfried Russwurm - is
It is essential that Germany and its partners can count on
capable and innovative companies such as TKMS. Independence gives TKMS
the entrepreneurial freedom necessary to develop
technological excellence and make a contribution to
substantial to the national and allied defense. At the same time
this strengthens Germany's security policy and
of Europe'.
The German group highlighted the particular importance that
TKMS directly access the capital market, which will allow
to finance growth independently, develop new technologies
and pursue partnerships or acquisitions. "Thank you
to entrepreneurial independence - said the director
German Group Delegate, Miguel López - TKMS Acquires
the autonomy to drive innovation faster,
invest in a targeted manner and respond flexibly to
customer and market needs. Agility and
responsibilities of an independent company allow TKMS
to exploit market opportunities in a more
and to compete sustainably at the level of
international competition". In addition, López noted that the
listing on the stock exchange will also make it possible to increase the
visibility and transparency of TKMS assessment,
offering shareholders exciting new opportunities for
investment, and that the new structure will facilitate a
specific involvement with partners and will provide a solid
Basis for potential mergers within the fragmented industry
of European defence.