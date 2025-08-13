Trump announces the rejection of the IMO's shipping decarbonization program

Given the flood of measures adopted in the first months of its
second term as president of the United States, which began on
last January 20, it is not surprising that among these there are
and one with which Donald Trump rejects the "Net-Zero" program
Framework" for the decarbonisation of maritime transport
which was approved last April by the Marine Environment
Protection Committee (MEPC) of the International Maritime Organization (IMO)
(
of the 11th
April
2025). It is surprising, however, that the rejection
arrived only yesterday and did not arrive earlier since in the last few years
Trump has repeatedly expressed skepticism about
the existence of a climate emergency.
In a statement issued by Secretary of State Marco
Rubio, Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, Secretary of Commerce
Energy Minister Chris Wright and the Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy,
recalling that "this October, the members of the International
Maritime Organization are ready to evaluate the adoption of a
so-called "Net-Zero Framework" aimed at reducing the
Global greenhouse gas emissions from the maritime sector
international competition", it was announced that "the
President Trump has made it clear that the United States will not accept
any international environmental agreement that improperly affects or
unfairly on the United States or harms the interests of the people
American".
In no uncertain terms, the document denounces that, "any
stated objectives, the proposed framework is to
made a global carbon tax that affects Americans and is
imposed by an irresponsible United Nations organization."
"These fuel standards - according to the administration
Trump - would mostly benefit China, imposing the use of
of expensive fuels that are not available on a global scale. These
standards would also preclude the use of proven technologies that
power global shipping fleets, including high-speed
low emissions in which the US industry is a leader,
such as liquefied natural gas and biofuels. In this context,
ships will have to pay fees for non-compliance with
fuel standards and emission targets unattainable.
These taxes will increase the costs of energy, transport and
of cruises. Even small boats would incur
taxes for millions of dollars, with a consequent direct increase in
costs for American consumers".
One might wonder why Trump didn't
concerned about direct increase in costs for consumers
when it unilaterally imposed additional tariffs at the
global whose effect will be precisely to tax the
importers and American consumers. Apparently, you don't go
so much for the subtle when it comes to justifying the most
controversial measures under the banner of Make America Great Again.
Thus, the statement states that "the administration
Trump certainly rejects this proposal at the IMO and does not
will tolerate any action that increases the costs for our
citizens, energy suppliers, shipping companies and
customers, or tourists. We will fight hard to protect the
American people and their economic interests."
As is now customary, Trump or those on his behalf conclude with a threat:
"Our fellow members of the IMO - it is announced - must
be aware that we will seek their support against this
action and we will not hesitate to react or evaluate solutions for our
citizens if this attempt fails".