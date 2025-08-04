In the first half of the year, the operating revenues of the Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane group grew by +2.3%
In the goods segment alone, an increase of +6.9% was recorded
Roma
August 4, 2025
In the first half of this year, the group's operating revenues
Italian State Railways amounted to 8.2 billion euros,
up +2.3% on the first half of 2024. EBITDA is
EBIT of €991 million (-1.6%) and EBIT of €77 million
(-29,4%). The half-year ended with a loss
net loss of -€89 million compared to a net loss of €-199 million
of euros in the first six months of last year.
"The economic results of the half-year, which grew net of
of non-recurring items - commented the CEO
and general manager Stefano Antonio Donnarumma - confirm
the effectiveness of the industrial strategy undertaken by the FS Group and
the solidity of our operating model. With about 8.5
billion euros of technical investments, we are carrying out a
unprecedented infrastructure programme for the development of the
rail and road network, improving the experience of
while ensuring continuity of service,
in order to ensure the full mobility of the country. Thank you
to the commitment of our people and to an executive capacity
recognised at European level - added Donnarumma - we are
fully implementing the PNRR: we have achieved all milestones
planned for the reference period and already
over 14 billion euros, equal to about 56% of the
allocated resources. This path of industrial transformation
continues in line with the 2025-2029 Strategic Plan, which will guide us
in the coming years towards increasingly
modern, sustainable and integrated, for the benefit of the country system".
In the first half of 2025, revenues from
transport, amounting to 4.5 billion euros, recorded a
growth of €159 million compared to the comparative period. In
revenues relating to passenger transport increased
on HS rail (+35 million), Intercity (+7 million), Regional (+26
million) and revenues from road passenger transport (+81 million).
Revenues related to freight transport also increased (+10 million).
Revenues from infrastructure services, amounting to €2.4 billion,
recorded an increase of €206 million as a result of
the trend in service fees and related concessionaires
road traffic (+225 million). Other revenues
operating costs, amounting to 1.3 billion euros, decreased
a total of 177 million for presence, in the first half of the year
2024, of the proceeds from the sale of Milan airport
Farini and San Cristoforo (-390 million), offset by the increase
of revenues from contributions (+€157 million, of which €145 million allocated
in support of railway infrastructure) and other
revenues (+56 million).
In the freight transport segment alone, the contribution to EBITDA
was 40 million euros (+110.5%), while the
contribution to the Group's EBIT was negative and
equal to -29 million compared to -40 million euros in the first half
of 2024.
In the first six months of 2025, freight traffic volumes
carried out by the FS group companies in the
amounted to approximately 9.4 billion euros
tonne-km, a decrease of
-3.7% compared to the same period in 2024, compared to a similar
reduction in supply, expressed in train-km, equal to -4.2%.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher