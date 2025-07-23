Tepsa has acquired a liquid bulk terminal in the port of Rotterdam.

The French company Tepsa, which operates a European network of terminals for
liquid bulk cargo, has acquired from Global Energy Storage Holdings
of Singapore GES Netherlands, the sole owner company
of GES Rotterdam which operates a terminal in the port area
Europoort in Rotterdam which has a storage capacity of
212 thousand cubic meters of liquid bulk cargo. The terminal, which occupies
an area of 24 hectares, is added to the capacity terminal
of 305 thousand cubic meters that the Tepsa group manages in the area
Botlek port of the Dutch port.