Royal Caribbean closes the second trimester with a profit clearly record

In the second trimester of this year the crocieristico group American Royal Caribbean Cruises has recorded revenues record for this period that are piled to 4,54 billion dollars, figure that represents an increment of +10.4% on the trimester April-june of 2024 and is the second highest in absolute being inferior only to the historical record of 4,89 billion marked in the third trimester last year. In the second trimester of the 2025 have reached a new maximum for the period also the only revenues deriving from the sale of the cruises attested to 3,20 billion (+10.8%) and the revenues produced from the sales on board of the ships of the fleet that are results pairs to 1,34 billion (+9.5%).
New record values for the period were also totaled from the gross operating margin and the operating profit that were pairs respective to 1,86 billion (+19.4%) and 1,33 billion (+20.9%), while the net profit has marked a new record absolute quarterly with 1,21 billion dollars (+41.5%).
Also the number of passengers boarded on the ships of the American group in the second trimester of this year have reached a new record for the period having been 2,25 million (+10.5%).
On the occasion of today's presentation of the last quarterly performances, Royal Caribbean has announced that it continues to record a strong demand for all its products and in all the markets of origin, with commercial channels, in particular digital ones, which have given exceptional results from the group both regarding reservations and pre-cruise purchases.