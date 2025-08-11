Merger of the German MACS and Hugo Stinnes, both active in the MPP segment
Stinnes' headquarters in Rostock will be closed by December 31
Amburgo/Rostock
August 11, 2025
The German shipping companies MACS Maritime Carrier
Shipping and Hugo Stinnes Schiffahrt, both active in the
of multipurpose ships, have announced their merger which will be
completed by the end of the year, creating a fleet of more
of 15 ships connecting over 20 ports in 16 countries. The Stinnes will be
absorbed by MACS which will maintain its main headquarters
in Hamburg, where Stinnes employees will start working from
1 January 2026, while the Stinnes headquarters in
Rostock will be closed by December 31st.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher