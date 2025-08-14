Germany's HHLA reports record quarterly revenues

In the second quarter of this year, the terminal group
German Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) reported revenue
record of 448.9 million euros, with a growth of +13.2% on the previous year.
corresponding period of 2024 thanks to the record turnover of
port terminal core business, which amounted to 439.4
million euros (+13.4%). EBITDA was
of €89.9 million (+10.4%) and operating profit of €46.8 million
(+13.0%), with contributions from port terminals respectively equal to
84.3 million (+11.4%) and 43.7 million (+15.0%). Profit after the
amounted to €18.9 million (-5.9%), of which
€17.2 million deriving from port activities (-4.4%).
In the period April-June 2025, the port terminals of the
group handled container traffic of 1.63
million TEUs (+10.3%). In addition, intermodal traffic
handled by the company reached a record 501 thousand TEUs
(+12,1%).
In the first half of 2025, containerized traffic in the
port terminals amounted to 3.17 million TEUs, with a
Progression of +7.9% on the first half of last year. HHLA has
announced that the terminals in the port of Hamburg alone have handled
3.01 million TEUs (+6.9%). The group's foreign port terminals
handled 165 thousand TEUs, with a strong increase of +28.7%
which - the German group announced - was driven by the
growth in traffic handled by HHLA PLT Italy, the subsidiary
HHLA which operates in the port of Trieste where in the first quarter of
decline was followed by a rise in the second quarter, and since the restart
traffic at the Odessa Container Terminal of the Ukrainian port of
Odessa.