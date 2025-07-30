In the second trimester the naval traffic through the Suez Canal is diminished of -6,2%

Last month continued the decline of naval traffic in the Suez Canal, trend that began at the end of 2023 when the Houthi rebels began to attack the ships in transit in the region of the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. The crisis has caused the halving of the marine traffic in the Egyptian channel. In June 2025 1,001 ships are transited, with a bending of the -4,0% on June last year, of which 409 tankers (-3.1%) and 592 naval units of other type (-4.7%). The total tonnage SCNT of the ships transited in the channel last month was 40,0 million tons (-2.2%) and the transit rights paid by the ships are piled to 15,6 billion Egyptian pounds (320 million dollars) (+4.7%).
In the second trimester of 2025 the Egyptian channel has been crossed by a total of 3.074 ships, with a decrease of -6,2% on the same period last year, of which 1,248 tankers (- 2.7%) and 1.826 ships of other type (- 8.5%). The SCNT tonnage of the transited ships has been pairs to 122,5 million tons (- 5.5%). The value of the transit rights paid by the ships was 49.2 billion Egyptian pounds (+5.6%).
In the first six months of this year the naval traffic in the Egyptian waterway has been of 6,055 ships, with a reduction of -11.9% on the first half of 2024, of which 2.368 tankers (- 6.1%) and 3.687 naval units of other type (- 15.3%). The total SCNT tonnage was 238.1 million tons (-14.9%) and the transit rights paid by the ships were pairs to 94.7 billion Egyptian pounds (+10.5%).