The port of Koper sets new quarterly historical records for containers and rolling stock
In the April-June period, 5.6 million tons of goods were handled (-4.1%)
Lubiana
August 14, 2025
In the second quarter of 2025, the port of Koper handled
5.6 million tons of goods, with a decrease of -4.1%
on the same period last year. Despite the decline, the
Container and rolling stock sectors - according to data
released by the Slovenian Statistical Institute - marked new
Quarterly all-time records: the first with almost 2.7 million
tons handled (+6.8%) and the second with 447 thousand tons
(+14,6%). On the other hand, other miscellaneous goods decreased with 275 thousand
tons (-15.2%) as well as dry and liquid bulk
amounted to 1.1 million tonnes (-18.2%) and
1.1 million tons (-13.3%).
In the first half of this year, the Slovenian port of call
handled a total of 11.0 million tons of cargo,
with an increase of +2.3% over the first half of 2024. In the
miscellaneous goods sector, 5.1 million
tons of goods in containers (+9.9%), 810 thousand tons of
rolling stock (+11.5%) and 533 thousand tons of other cargo (-3.7%). The
bulk cargo amounted to 2.5 million tonnes (-0.3%) and
liquid bulk cargo to almost 2.1 million tons (-10.9%).
