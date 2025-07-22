The Grande Shanghai, the first Ammonia Ready car carrier of the Grimaldi group, has been christened

Yesterday in Haimen (Jiangsu), China, the
christening ceremony of Greater Shanghai
, before the
ten pure car & truck carrier (PCTC) units commissioned
from the Grimaldi group to China Merchants Heavy Industries. Of these,
The first five units will be able to carry vehicles
for a total of 9,000 CEU, while the next five
will offer a capacity of 9,800 CEU.
Greater Shanghai is 220 meters long and 38 meters wide
meters, has a gross tonnage of 93,145 tons and a speed
cruising speed of 18 knots. On its 14 decks it can carry both
electric vehicles and those powered by fuels
Traditional.
Greater Shanghai is also the first unit
of the Grimaldi group to have obtained the notation "Ammonia
Ready" by the Italian Naval Register (RINA) which certifies that
can be converted to the use of ammonia as a
zero-carbon alternative fuel. Designed
In compliance with the highest standards, the ship has also obtained
Green Plus, Green Star 3, Comfort Vibration class notations
and Comfort Noise Port. Numerous green technologies have been adopted at
On board the Greater Shanghai: the ship is equipped with mega
lithium batteries with a total capacity of 5 MWh, 2,500 meters
solar panel panels, and will be able to receive electricity
from land during stops in port (cold ironing) in ports equipped with
of the necessary infrastructure.