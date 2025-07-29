Interferry urges the EU commission to harmonize its norms for the decarbonization of the shipping with those of the IMO

Interferry, the international association that represents the field of ferries, has called on the European Commission to immediately harmonize its norms for the decarbonization EU ETS and FuelEU Maritime with the strategy of decarbonization of the marine field Net-Zero Framework agreed last April at the International Maritime Organization(
2025). The lack of alignment of the regulations on greenhouse gases - it has warned Interferry - "will bring to a double payment for the emissions, burdening with an unsustainable financial burden on the European operators of ferries and jeopardizing services that are essential for the commerce and for the transport of passengers".
The association has emphasized that it is absolutely "acceptable that ferry operators are forced to double payment for the same emissions both within the EU ETS/FuelEU Maritime and the new Net-Zero framework of the IMO. This overlap - it has denounced Interferry - will impose a huge financial burden to European operators of ships ro-ro cargo and ro-ro passengers, threatening the long-term sustainability of essential ferry services and moving volumes of goods and passengers on the already congested European road networks".
"We cannot afford - said the Director of Institutional Affairs of Interferry, Johan Roos - a situation in which operators pay twice for the same emissions. The European Commission is committed to align its rules once a solid global regulatory framework is established at IMO. This framework is now in force. It is time for the European Commission to maintain its promise, to ensure uniformity of standards and to safeguard the fundamental role that ferries play in the economy and connectivity of Europe".
The association has remembered that the European field of ferries is vital, with more than half of the world gross tonnage of ro-ro passenger ships operating in the European waters carrying up to 800 million passengers and 200 million vehicles and cargo units per year.